It was in March of 2020 when the Texas Commission on Jail Standards prohibited all in-person visitations across the state.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — For the first time in nearly a year, Nueces County is back to allowing in-person jail visitations. Sheriff J.C. Hooper said the main jail and the annex resumed weekend jail visitations with about 100 visitors at the annex and 186 at the main jail.

It was in March of 2020 when the Texas Commission on Jail Standards prohibited all in-person visitations across the state.

The sheriff said they had to create a plan that would demonstrate they could host visitors safely and get that plan approved by the commission as well as the local health authority.

He said visitations will include temperature checks, social distancing measures and sanitizing booths after each visit. The sheriff said visitation is something that's really critical for the mental health and wellness of the inmates.

"It's been difficult for the inmates, and believe it or not, it's been even more difficult for the employees because when you are dealing with an inmate population that has that taken away from them, it makes them challenging to handle in a jail," Sheriff Hooper said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.