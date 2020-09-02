BISHOP, Texas — It's been a busy few days for firefighters in the Coastal Bend as they continue to battle several brush fires in the area.

In two days, the Nueces County ESD #3 and ten other Fire Departments put out seven fires and because of frequent brush fires, Fire Departments from Kleberg County, Kenedy County, Falfurrias and Agua Dulce needed to help assist.

This is why Battalion Chief of Nueces County ESD #3, Burt Zimmerman, is reminding the Coastal Bend to be mindful going into the week as strong wind conditions will stick around.

"Don't throw your cigarettes on a highway. If you're pulling a trailer and the safety chains hit the ground can start fires. Outdoor burning, burning brush at your house, it's going to get out of hand, you're not going to be able to handle it at your own house." Said Zimmerman.

The Coastal Bend is not in a burn ban currently but local Fire Departments are urging the community to avoid outdoor burning.

