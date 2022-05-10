Incarnate Word Academy educators take part in Nobel Prize Teacher summit

The summit was attended by over 350 teachers from around the world, including Mexico, and the United Kingdom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three educators from Incarnate Word Academy are back on campus after a trip to Sweden.

They were there to attend a Noble Prize Teacher Summit.

The summit is an international teacher's conference that's held every fall in Stockholm. Students at Incarnate Word told 3NEWS just how much their teachers attending a summit like this, helps them in the classroom.

"I think that teachers also can help influence this new generation because we are the future leaders, and so this summit can also help them find ways to influence us and make us more confident in our skills," said IWA student Emily Swanson.

The summit was attended by over 350 teachers from around the world, including Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

