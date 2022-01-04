Incarnate Word Academy hires first head football coach in school's history

The first official football season will be in the 2023-2024 school year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy Angels have hired their first ever head football coach.

Grant Ritchie is the man tabbed to lead the angels into six man football. Ritchie is a former IWA parent whose coaching background includes: director of football operations, head varsity and junior high coach, and offensive coordinator for six man football organizations Corpus Christi Wings and Coastal Christian Badgers.

IWA will compete as an independent this year, but will eventually be in the TAPPS six man division. The school's first official season will be in the 2023-2024 school year.

"I am so grateful to IWA for the education it provided for my children. The rich history and culture of the school is a shining beacon for the Corpus Christi community," Ritchie said. "I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to add to this rich history as the first head football coach."

