CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at the Incarnate Word Academy competed in the Amazing Angel Shake, where etiquette and personal skills were being judged.

Sixth, seventh, and eighth graders answered a variety of questions and were carefully noted on how firm their handshake was and how to keep good eye contact.

The first round started with 42 competitors, and by the end of Friday, only 12 were left.

"Months of planning, practice, and preparation. Our students are such good sports," teacher Mary Page said.

Eliminations will continue for the next few weeks, but by the end of February, only three finalists will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for the national Amazing Shake competition.

