Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Middle-level students at Incarnate Word Academy had their first House assembly Friday.

The students gathered to make posters for their Houses as well as develop cheers. Students moved across the street from their school as a helicopter floated overhead to drop down the house bracelets.

Assistant Principal Marci Levings believes the House System is helping the students develop skills that will guide them in life.

"We know that together we're all angels, we're all one close-knit community. However, the House system helps to have our students build leadership qualities, rapport, motivation, enthusiasm, and spirit amongst all students here at the middle level," Levings said.

In 2017 the House system was brought to IWA and is a friendly competition between the four houses that encourages students to excel.

