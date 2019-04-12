3News' Share Your Christmas food drive received some help from students at Incarnate Word Academy.

Students from all three campuses loaded donations they have been collecting since before their Thanksgiving break onto a truck headed to the Coastal Bend Food Bank. IWA has participated in the annual food drive for the last 15 years.

Organizers with the annual food drive said it is donations like IWA's that make a world of difference to the Food Bank.

"To be able to come out here and see the children get involved and at an early age learning about giving. They are learning about sharing with other people that are probably more in need than they are. That, I think that kind of builds up their character for the rest of their lives and they can see the fruits of their labor are being made," Amado Aguilar said.

Food donations are desperately needed during the holiday season. The more you give, the more food agencies can provide to those that are in need.

This year's Share Your Christmas food drive kicks off Friday, Dec. 6.

