CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy students found a way to give back this holiday season.

Students collected dozens of gifts for Nueces County kids who are under the care of Child Protective Services.

A school bus filled with gifts pulled up to the Department of Family and Protective Services Thursday to be unloaded.

"We're so blessed to be able to attend Incarnate Word Academy. Other kids don't have that same priviledge. To be able to give back is such an amazing feeling, especially being able to see the amount of presents that are actually given," senior Jacqueline Brown said.

Caseworkers will be giving out the gifts in time for Christmas. They say it's a great way to establish a positive relationship, despite the hardships they've gone through.