Incarnate Word Academy's Living Wax Museum project gives students an in-depth history lesson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fifth graders at Incarnate Word Academy got the chance to dress up as historical figures Friday.
It's part of the Elementary Level Wax Museum Project.
Students spent months preparing by writing a research paper, building costumes, and learning about the historical figures they chose.
"My name is Alexander Hamilton. I was born in 1755 or 1757, my birthday is unknown because I kind of lied about my age to get into college earlier," said IWA student Abram Wagner.
Wagner said he picked Alexander Hamilton because he had an interesting life.
IWA student Evelyn James decided to dress up as Rosalind Franklin, a scientist who made a groundbreaking discovery through her research.
"Rosalind Franklin was the women who took the first clear photo of DNA. her research on DNA helps us what makes us "'Us.'"
James said she is also interested in science and wants to enter the field one day.
