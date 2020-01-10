Incentive programs helping revitalize businesses in downtown Corpus Christi

On Peoples Street, work is underway to transform the former site of Hank's Lounge into an art gallery and studio space.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown businesses have seen their share of slowdowns and closures as an indirect result of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the challenges, the revitalization process is still taking place.

Grammy nominated recording artist DJ 'El Dusty' Oliveira said the possibilities for the space are endless. He also owns Produce Goods and a studio next door in the same building.

El Dusty and his business partner Carlos Villarreal have already been able to use incentive funds from the TIRZ 3 Board to improve the façade of their building and now they are getting another helping hand.

"We were lucky enough to qualify for it, took advantage of it, and re-invested into downtown," said El Dusty Oliveira.

On Wednesday, El Dusty learned the TIRZ 3 Board, which is specific to downtown, approved $7,500 for his new venture through a new commercial tenant finish out program.

That incentive money comes from the taxes paid by downtown property owners and then gets reinvested in the same area.

"It's something they've been doing for some time now and it's been a really big help getting things going and doing things you wouldn't be able to afford normally," said Villarreal. "We can now invest back into the city and downtown with that money."

"Some may have experienced some delays but nothing major, still seeing development downtown, really exciting," said Jordan Michael with the Downtown Management District.

Michael praises the incentive programs that are helping not only small investors, but also large ones, like the reinvestment that is happening at the 600 Building on Leopard Street.

"Which was an office building that will be turned into residencies, about 131 residence in that area. The Ward Building is being rehabbed, and we'll see that in about a year," said Michael.

There's also Muse Bistro which is scheduled to open in a couple of months on Starr Street.

Another project will take what is now a parking lot between the Hurricane Alley Water Park and Brewster Street Icehouse and turn it into a multimillion-dollar hotel complex.

The TIRZ Board is working with that developer of the $41 million project to offer an agreement for a total incentive of $1.4 million.

The dual branded hotel by Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites would provide 196 rooms, a conference space, a restaurant, among other features.