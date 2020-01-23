SINTON, Texas — Wednesday morning began just like any typical school day for hundreds of students in San Patricio and Aransas counties: on the school bus.

However, instead of hitting the books, these students got to strut their stuff in the show ring.

Early Wednesday morning, hundreds of students, their parents, volunteers and members of the San Patricio 4-H gathered at the livestock show arena in Sinton for the annual Extra Special Livestock Show, which invites area students with special needs to show an animal in the ring.

