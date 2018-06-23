A TV superhero that many have been watching for years is in Robstown this weekend for the Comic Con at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds, but made a special stop at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Lou Ferrigno is known to millions as the Incredible Hulk on the 1970s TV show and also as Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia. He has also spent the last 15 years as a Los Angeles County reserve sheriff's deputy.

That is why Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin made Ferrigno an honorary Nueces County Deputy as the made a visit to the office on Friday.

"We presented Lou and swore him in as a member of the Nueces County Sheriff's posse," Kaelin said.

"You know, my father was NYPD for 26 years," Ferrigno said. "15 years ago I joined the L.A. Sheriff's Department. I wanted to be a certified deputy sheriff. I went through the academy and joined the sheriff's reserve and didn't take a salary because, as I mentioned before, my father was a police lieutenant and I wanted to give back because I see we have so many problems in this country."

Surrounded by deputies, Ferrigno posed for pictures and signed some autographs. Some deputies were thrilled to see the celebrity.

"It's a great honor having him here. That's the Incredible Hulk!" Capt. Danny Lorberau said.

"Mr. Universe. Is it Mr. Universe, Olympia? Yeah, so my daughter did power lifting for a little while too, so there's that to fall back on," Sgt. Marilyn King said.

Ferrigno encouraged kids to turn off the video games and get moving as a way to avoid boredom and going down the wrong path. He will be at Comic Con this weekend at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

