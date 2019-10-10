CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are searching for the people responsible for a pair of burglaries at Coastal Bend industrial sites.
The first burglary took place at a site on Savage Lane near Leopard. Police say the first the burglary occurred between 5 p.m. - 5 a.m. when someone broke into the industrial site and stole over $5,000 worth of items. The second burglary occurred on Navigation near Leopard.
According to investigators, someone cut through a fence and caused a thousand dollars worth of damage. Someone also stole a vehicle.
Police are asking for your help and if you have any information to give them a call at 361-886-2600.
