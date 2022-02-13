Infant dies after devastating train on truck collision

The crash happened early Sunday morning on TX-234 between Odem and Edroy. Authorities say there are no train crossing arms at this crossing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At roughly 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning a train collided with a truck attempting to cross the tracks. The crossing, on TX-234 between Edroy and Odem, lacks crossing arms according to authorities.

The two adults inside the vehicle have been transported to an area hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

A 1 year old child in the vehicle, sadly, did not survive.

Authorities say that, at this time, it is not known if the driver of the vehicle saw the oncoming train, or if the warning lights at the crossing were functioning at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more.

