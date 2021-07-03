Infant twins die in fatal crash near Orange Grove

According to DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a woman was traveling with her three children and suffered a seizure while driving.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Two 10-month-old twins died Saturday afternoon after a fatal car crash in Jim Wells County two miles northwest of Orange Grove.

According to DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley a woman was traveling with her three children, two 10-month-old twins and a 5-year-old.

Sgt. Brandley says she was traveling south on Jennifer Loop when she suffered a seizure and pressed on the accelerator, crashing into a fence.

The accelerator was still pressed to the floor causing the rear tires to continue to spin resulting in the car catching on fire. A neighbor saw what happened and rushed to the vehicle.

Sgt. Brandley says the neighbor was able to get the 5-year-old out of the car and the mom. Due to the fire they were unable to get to the 10-month-old twins Jaelynne and Jazarya Rhodes. The twins were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother and 5-year-old are expected to be okay.

