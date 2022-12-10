Inflation is carving into pumpkin customers' budgets

"We felt the need to recreate the fall here in South Texas, even though it’s a little hot, we try to bring as much fall flavor to South Texas as we can," said Rockin K Farms Co-owner Rachelle Klepac.



Once they get the pumpkins, Rockin' K Farms does what it can to preserve its pumpkins for as long as it can, transporting them to South Texas covered, and placing them under shaded areas to protect them from the sun.