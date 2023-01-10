Influx of tourists expected in Corpus Christi for annular solar eclipse

Corpus Christi will have the best view for longer than almost anywhere in America on Oct. 14.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annular solar eclipse is coming and Corpus Christi will have the best view for longer than almost anywhere in the United States.

The event is expected to welcome tourists to the Coastal Bend on Oct. 14, a time when it is traditionally not as busy. When they come to experience the eclipse, experts said it might also highlight Corpus Christi as a year-round destination.

"For about five minutes and two seconds, people will be able to experience this phenomenon here in the Gulf Coast Capital," said America Segura, Visit Corpus Christi public relations manager.

Segura said an influx of visitors to the area for the annular solar eclipse can create traction across Corpus Christi. There are events planned at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, La Palmera Mall and more.

"We're excited to welcome in these visitors for the event," Segura said. "But also have them stay in our hotels, spend money in our local businesses and attractions."

Segura said hotels and short-term rental bookings for around this event are pacing above what they were last year. She mentioned a 43 per cent increase for hotels and a 58per cent rise for short-term rentals.

"Getting people in through the door, through our doors for the annular eclipse is only going to enhance that and bring more visibility to kind of that off peak season for Corpus Christi," Segura said.

There is also information about the eclipse on the Visit Corpus Christi website. You can find events, things to do, where to stay and where the best views are. Segura said the Padre Island National Seashore will be one of the best spots. She said people visiting in October can provide an economic boost for Corpus Christi.

"Bringing in that influx of dollars during an offseason, if you will, will be very good for our local economy and just stimulate growth," Segura said.

Visit Corpus Christi plans to distribute eclipse viewing glasses. They will be available at their visitor information center and it is limited to two per person. You can pick them up the week leading up to Oct. 14.

