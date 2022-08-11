InfoWars parent company seeing surge in sales following Sandy Hook trial

Free Speech Systems projects revenues of up to $450,00 a day instead of the previous $595,000 per week the company expected.

AUSTIN, Texas — Free Speech Systems, owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, is seeing a surge in sales, according to a report from Reuters.

Jones' company, which owns InfoWars, asked a bankruptcy court on Thursday for flexibility in its budget to allow the company to meet a surge in customer demand for dietary supplements and other products, Reuters reported.

Free Speech Systems asked the Houston judge overseeing the bankruptcy case for flexibility on the approved budget, saying mistaken sales projections were used for the budget. The company is now expected to sell as much as $450,000 a day of InfoWars products, exceeding the $595,000 a week projection the company first reported, according to Reuters.

In a filing, the company did not explain why it was experiencing a sudden increase in sales.

The increased earnings come as an Austin jury awarded nearly $50 million in damage to the family of a first grader killed in the Sandy Hood Elementary School shooting back in 2012. Jones was found liable for defaming victims' families and has been ordered to pay $49.3 million.

Jones' company filed for bankruptcy during the trial, citing that any award over $2 million would hurt the business. He still faces two other defamation lawsuits from Sandy Hook families in Texas and Connecticut.

