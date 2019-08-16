INGLESIDE, Texas — The City of Ingleside said they are excited for this weekend's forecast because it means they can finally host their second annual Beer and Wine Festival.

Last year's festival was postponed because of bad weather, and Hurricane Harvey put a damper on 2017's festival, but the City said they never gave up and are excited to bring people dozens of samples of craft breweries and wines, all to benefit the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce.

"It's a different event that we have on the other side of the bridge, and this brings some of the specialty beers and wines that we, you know, that we want to taste, and we beer and wine loves on the other side of the bridge," said Jane Gimler, President of the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: