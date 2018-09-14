INGLESIDE (Kiii News) — The Ingleside Beer & Wine Festival will not be held this weekend after all due to the weather.

It's the second year in a row that organizers have had to cancel or postpone the event. Last year, Hurricane Harvey put a damper on the festival.

Organizers said although it's sad they had to postpone the festival, they knew they had to just to be safe.

"That's why we just wanted to postpone it and when we were getting the calls saying please don't cancel, please don't cancel, we knew at that point we just have to have it, but we just have to postpone it," Festival Chairperson Ian Hughes said.

For all of you beer and wine lovers, you don't have to wait too long. The Festival will now be taking place next Saturday, Sept. 22, at N.O. Simmons Park.

