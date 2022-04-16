Ingleside's Bethel Baptist Church celebrates their first ever Easter Festival

Dozens of kids got to hunt for Easter eggs and there was even an Easter Bunny piñata for them to take a swing at.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Easter Bunny certainly made the rounds in Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon.

He hopped on over to the City of Ingleside for Easter festivities at the first ever Easter Festival for the Bethel Baptist Church.

Dozens of kids got to hunt for Easter eggs and there was even an Easter Bunny piñata for them to take a swing at.

Pastor Brandon Galbrath was thrilled with the event turnout. "The greatest feeling is seeing the youth out there, seeing the kids out there. Then seeing the expression on the faces of some of my oldest members. Seeing that we have life out there."

