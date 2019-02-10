INGLESIDE, Texas — A decision announced two weeks ago to shut down the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce due to a lack of funding has been reversed.

The Chamber met with the Ingleside Board of Directors Tuesday to make a final decision regarding the closure and put it to a vote. They then voted unanimously to keep the Chamber open for business.

"We would like to thank our members for their support and hope that we continue to 'Connect and Grow Together,'" Ingleside Board Chairman Kelly Shepperd said in a news release Wednesday.

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce provides local businesses with a way to network with one another and coordinate events such as ribbon cuttings, festivals, and luncheons.

