INGLESIDE ON THE BAY (KIII NEWS) — Devastation is not a new concept to the Bryson children.

They lost most of their family home in Ingleside On the Bay to Hurricane Harvey. Luckily, Jeffrey and Amy Bryson were able to fix most of the damage but the recent rains caused the roof repairs to fall apart.

Yet again, they made repairs and departed for a road trip on their motorcycles. Paige Bryson, the youngest of the children, went with them; she rode in a truck near her parents. While they were passing through Colorado on August, the unthinkable happened.

"I just saw my parents laying there, I ran out of the truck with no shoes on just barefoot, no socks, no nothing and I ran over and I was checking my parents, I was just thinking this isn't real." 12-year-old Paige remembered.

Her parents were in a motorcycle accident. Amy Bryson died on the scene, Jeffrey was transported to a nearby hospital by a helicopter. Just weeks later after Paige started her first day of sixth grade, her dad went into cardiac arrest and passed away.

"I was just in shock really," said 26-year-old Jacob.

Now, Paige and her two siblings, Jacob and Stevie, were left to pick up the pieces of their home and grieve yet another loss.

"We grew up here all of us, we're raised here, Paige was brought home here my kids have been brought home here this is everybody's home," said 23-year-old Stevie.

Stevie has three children ages four, two and two months. Recently, they had to move out of their apartments due to lack of water and air-conditioning. Now, unsure where to live, they've decided to repair the home.

"When you lose both your parents who do you turn to? Who do you call?" Stevie said.

Brittany Mundine answered the call. The Ingleside resident is still recovering from losing her mother and sister. Now, she's made it her purpose to help Stevie's family out.

"This is my mission in life right now!" she exclaimed.

With other community members, Mundine helped the Bryson children gut their home to prepare it for reconstruction.

"It feels good to give her back a little piece of the love and joy that she's given to me and my family," Brittany said.

There's just one problem: they need funds and volunteers to rebuild.

So, the group of Ingleside residents are reaching out the public. They're asking for contractors or anyone experienced in construction to donate time or resources. So far, they've received an outpour of support and donations. Mundine wants to keep the trend going.

If you would like to learn more about the Bryson family check out this video. They also have a GoFundMe set up to contribute to their recovery.

