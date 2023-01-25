Ingleside community votes against proposed LNG plant

Coastal Bend LNG President Nick Flores said they will be located more than 2,500 feet from the nearest home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were packed inside of Ingleside City Hall Tuesday evening to participate in a public hearing to vote for or against the rezoning of 300 acres just north of Highway 361, and south west of the Ingleside ISD complex.

The land used to be occupied by the Humble Oil Refinery, and now Coastal Bend LNG wants to build a micro liquified natural gas plant.

President of Coastal Bend LNG Nick Flores said the complex will only benefit the local economy.

"We are the type of project that needs to go in this area," he said. "We will be paying taxes to the City of Ingleside. Approximately $6 million a year will go into your pockets."

Flores said they will be located more than 2,500 feet from the nearest home. The company pledged to bring permanent jobs to the City of Ingleside along with community partnerships.

However, a majority of those who showed up to public comment were in disapproval.

"It's causing the citizens and parents who send their kids to school to worry instead about their safety and education -- but what emissions they are being exposed to," said Coastal Bend resident Jennifer Hilliard.