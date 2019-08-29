INGLESIDE, Texas — A warning to drivers in Ingleside, Texas -- it is against the law to pass a stopped school bus as it loads and unloads students.

The Ingleside Police Department shared that warning via social media Thursday morning after capturing footage of multiple vehicles passing a stopped bus on FM 1069 near Cove Park.

"Despite the fine that you will receive of between $500 to $1,250 -- this presents a VERY dangerous situation for those children that are getting on and off the bus," the post read.

