INGLESIDE, Texas — A warning to drivers in Ingleside, Texas -- it is against the law to pass a stopped school bus as it loads and unloads students.
The Ingleside Police Department shared that warning via social media Thursday morning after capturing footage of multiple vehicles passing a stopped bus on FM 1069 near Cove Park.
"Despite the fine that you will receive of between $500 to $1,250 -- this presents a VERY dangerous situation for those children that are getting on and off the bus," the post read.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Jim Wells County official arrested for indecent exposure in San Antonio park restroom
- 11-year-old girl struck by school bus in front of Ray High School
- 125 citations written as CCPD tests to see if drivers will follow move over laws
- Man who struck Nueces County deputy while evading arrest sentenced to 20 years in prison