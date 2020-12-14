Ingleside Fire Association Breakfast with Santa tradition is still happening this year, but will be a bit different

The holiday tradition will take place Saturday, December 19 at 9:00 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Fire Rescue Association holiday tradition, Breakfast with Santa is still happening this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual event will no doubt be a little different.

For the 7th year in a row, the Ingleside Fire Rescue Association will host a free breakfast for the community.



They say it’s their way to give back and bring a little joy to others. Instead of everyone gathering and sitting down to eat meals will be hand delivered by Santa in a drive through line.

It’s happening Saturday, December 19 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Ingleside Fire Department. That's located at 2425 8th street in Ingleside.

