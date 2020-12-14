UPDATE: Ingleside Fire Department puts out fire near Kenny Lane and SH 361

Ingleside Fire Department crews were able to prevent a storage facility and homes from catching on fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:

Fire crews tell 3News the fire is under control and crews were able to prevent a storage facility and homes from catching on fire.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED:

Ingleside Police are urging residents to use extreme caution in the area of Kenny Lane and SH 361 as fire crews work to put out a fire in the area.

Police are asking residents to take an alternate route and if you must travel that way slow down to ensure the safety of all first responders.

