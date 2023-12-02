Ingleside High School BBQ team prepares for state

The team has one goal, and that is to make the best barbecue in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside High School BBQ team held a benefit to help them prepare for state.

Typically football teams, baseball teams or sometimes cheerleading squads raise money to go to a state competition. However, this team stands out and with exceptionally good taste.

The students range from sophomores to seniors, and they all have one goal. That goal is to make the best barbecue in Texas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.