Search of Ingleside High School after bomb threat complete, day to continue as normal

INGLESIDE, Texas — School officials at Ingleside ISD said authorities searched all high school facilities after a bomb threat was made to the campus, according to a social media post by the district. Nothing was found and the school day will continue as normal, officials said in an update.
A Snapchat has reportedly been circulating that says “Imma bomb Ingleside High School today Friday May 19,” district officials said. While they do not believe this is a credible threat, they are taking precautions for the safety of students and staff.
"There are many activities scheduled to take place at the campus today. Ingleside Police Department has been notified and is actively investigating the situation," district officials said.
The Ingleside Police Department is asking anyone with information on the origination of this threat to please call the police department at 361-776-2531.
