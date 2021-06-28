Ingleside High School cheerleaders invited to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The owners of 365 Spirit, a partner of the parade, were so impressed with the squad that they invited the whole team to New York City.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside High School Varsity Mustang Cheerleaders have been invited to New York City this fall to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after impressing the owners of 365 Spirit, a partner of the parade, Ingleside ISD announced Monday.

Earlier this summer the Mustang Cheerleaders met with owners Brandon Chaves and Jomar Lean of 365 Spirit to learn some new choreography for their upcoming season.

“We typically use the trip invitation as a reward to our All-American athletes. However, we were so impressed by the motion placement, drive, and tenacity of the entire team that we felt like we wouldn’t be doing the right thing by only selecting a few girls," 365 Spirit officials said. "This team functioned as a unit the entire time we worked together. We don’t often get to experience this type of energy from everyone! It would be an honor to have members of the Ingleside High School cheer team representing our company in New York City!”

Coach Lacy McCombs has been with the squad for the last few years and her goal is to help these girls reach their goals and to continue to build this program!

"To say that I am proud of each and every girl in our program is an understatement! Their hard work and dedication to this team and to our district as a whole is second to none! Congratulations ladies, you are all AMAZING!" McCombs said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.