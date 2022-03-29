Ingleside High School students attend conference to learn about various industrial careers

12 students attended the Women in Industry 2022 Conference in Galveston geared toward showing young women the various careers they can tackle in any industry.

INGLESIDE, Texas — 12 Coastal Bend students from Ingleside ISD attended the Women in Industry 2022 Conference in Galveston last week. It’s geared toward showing young women the various careers they can tackle in any industry they want.

High School students Marissa and Lilyanna were in attendance. Both students love math and science, an interest that could launch them into a variety of career choices later.

“I wanna go into chemical engineering,” said Marissa Alberti, a senior at Ingleside High School. “It’s such a wide field I can work in a refinery I can work in a lab, I can do a wide range of things.”

“I want to do instrumentation,” said Lillyanna Gallegos, a sophomore at Ingleside High School. “There’s still things I want to know and learn about instrumentation.”

Thanks to the Women in Industry Conference, they got to network with women doing exactly what they hope to do one day.

“Welders, pipe fitters, chemical engineers,” said Alberti.

Lillyanna and Marissa said they feel empowered not just by the women sharing their knowledge but other students who are also just as eager.

“I was surrounded by all these girls that wanted to go into the industry and proud to be there I was so proud to be representing my school,” said Alberti.

Both students are looking forward to future and left the conference feeling more prepared.

“It personally made me feel very confident in my choice,” said Alberti.

“It gave me more of a sense of direction of what I want to do as I grow older and leave high school,” said Gallegos.

These young women are also excited to continue blazing trails for the next generation.

“I don’t want another girl to be afraid to show what a woman can do,” said Alberti.

The district hopes to attend the conference next year and double the number of students in attendance.