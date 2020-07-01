INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Independent School District put out a notice to parents Monday to disinfect their child's backpack to help stop the spread of flu.

The district said they are not alone in dealing with the widespread sickness across much of the country. Over the winter break they were looking for small suggestions that could help them stop the flu from spreading.

"Taking everything out and giving them a clean backpack," Ingleside ISD Parent Liaison Vicki Talton said. "Get that peanut butter and jelly sandwich out, and that sweater that's been sitting there for two weeks out. Hopefully, we'll stop some of this flu from spreading."

Officials say simply spraying everything down with Lysol will kill most of the germs in the backpack. They also encourage students to wash their hands to help prevent the spread of bacteria.

