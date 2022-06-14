Ingleside ISD implements new backpack policy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District implemented a new policy requiring students to have clear backpacks in the 2022-2023 school year.
"In light of everything that happened in Uvalde, Texas of course that was such a tragic situation our hearts go out entirely to Uvalde, the students, family and teachers. This intent was to really put preventative measures in place," said Kelsey Picou, Director of Communications and Community for Ingleside ISD.
The backpack has to be fully clear to be acceptable. Colored transparent backpacks will be acceptable as long as staff can see through the bag.
