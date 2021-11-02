Ingleside ISD to close schools Monday due to forecasted inclement weather

The district had planned to have a student holiday on Feb. 22, but decided to move it to Monday due to the winter weather.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside ISD students will have a day off on Monday, Feb. 15, due to the forecasted winter weather, the district said today in a press release.

Originally, IISD had a scheduled student holiday for Feb. 22, but administration officials decided to move that holiday to this Monday and designate it as a student holiday/ inclement weather day.

Staff will need to report to their respective campuses at 1 p.m. on Monday for staff development, the release said.

Feb. 22 will now become a regular school day.

At this time, all IISD campuses will return to their normal bell schedules on Tuesday, February 16th, but the administration said they will be monitoring the weather.

