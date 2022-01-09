Ingleside ISD says clear backpack policy helps them 'feel a lot safer'

Troy Mircovich, Superintendent of Ingleside ISD, said they want parents, teachers and staff to feel as safe as possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District continues to have a clear backpack policy, which they said is making it easier to detect threats.

"When they are coming off the bus as teachers are welcoming them to the class that's when they are able to take a look," said Troy Mircovich, Superintendent of Ingleside ISD. "Even the principal has told us when he does his observations he's able to take a look through and it just makes everyone feel a lot safer."

Mircovich said they are very satisfied with how the school year has started and just want parents, teachers and staff to feel as safe as possible.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.