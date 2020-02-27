INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District has received an increased amount of phones regarding safety measures for the flu and coronavirus.

In the letter, Ingleside ISD officials say they are taking extra steps this flu season to keep all students, staff, and parents in the safest environment.

"We are currently using hospital-grade cleaners on all of our campuses and we have ordered additional hand sanitizers for the district. We are also conducting a deep clean of all of the campuses over Spring Break while our students are on vacation," stated officials.

The letter goes on to say that Ingleside ISD is monitoring the coronavirus, and has provided some tips on how you and your family can take precaution.

Ingleside ISD has provided the following information in the letter sent home to parents:

What is Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are very common. The common cold is often caused by a coronavirus. The coronavirus that has been reported recently in the news is a new species of coronavirus and was first reported in China. It causes respiratory illness and has been given the name “COVID-19.”

What are the Symptoms of COVID-19?

In some cases, there are little to no symptoms, however, symptoms can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

How does coronavirus spread?

It is believed that the virus spreads, much like the flu, through close contact (within 6 feet) with droplets from an infected person. In addition, you may also acquire the virus by touching contaminated objects or surfaces then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Am I at risk of getting COVID-19?

As of February 25, 2020, there are 53 confirmed cases in the United States. Of these, 51 were cases that originated outside of the United States, only 2 resulted from close contact transmission within the United States. At this time the risk is generally low of getting sick from the virus, however, the situation is evolving rapidly. This is being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health Services and San Patricio County Public Health department. The CDC has labeled COVID-19 a serious public health threat.

What can I do to reduce my risk of getting sick?

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to that of influenza. It is not too late to get your seasonal flu vaccine. In addition, the CDC states that doing the following can reduce your risk of getting sick. These are activities you should always do to reduce the risk of getting many illnesses.

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when you cannot wash your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with others who are sick

Stay home when sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then throw away immediately after

Frequently disinfect all touch surfaces and objects.

What resources are available if I have more questions or concerns?

If you are not feeling well, you should contact your healthcare provider.

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Texas Department of State Health Services: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

