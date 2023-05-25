Ingleside ISD student says father's legacy inspired him to go above, beyond academically

U.S. Marine Cpl. Hilario Lopez died in action in Iraq in 2004. He graduated from Ingleside High School in 2002. His son, who shares his name -- will also graduate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Ingleside High School student is graduating with a 4.0 GPA, and will also be in the top 25 percent of his class.

But the thing that makes him unique is continuing his father's legacy.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Hilario Lopez died in action in Iraq in 2004. He graduated from Ingleside High School in 2002. On Friday, his son, who shares the same name -- will be graduating from the same high school.

His son never got a chance to meet him, but heard stories about him. He heard how his dad was a role model to others. Lopez told 3NEWS that it makes him want to be a great reflection of his father.

"I'm just so glad I can make them proud and make them happy," he said. "Knowing that I finished high school, I accomplished it. And not only did I finish it. I did it the way I wanted to. With good grades, my good educational teachers. I'm just glad I finished."

Lopez's aunt Blanca Flores said her nephew and brother share a lot of similarities in their personalities, including their determination.

"My brother always went for everything he wanted to do. And he just straight forward, just did it. And basically that's what my nephew is doing, the same," she said.

Lopez is graduating Friday, and plans on attending Texas A&M University-Kingsville to become a civil engineer.

