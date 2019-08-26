INGLESIDE, Texas — 3News spoke with the mother of an Ingleside, Texas, teen who up until Sunday had been missing since Jan. 17 of this year.

"I had no idea where she was," said Carrie Simmons, the mother of 16-year-old Jazlynn Saldivar.

Simmons said throughout the entire ordeal, she had no way of knowing if her teenage daughter was still alive.

"Because we would see the boy around people, would see him around here, but never Jazlynn," Simmons said. "So what were we to think if he said she up and left in the middle of the night?"

Simmons was notified late Sunday that her daughter had been found in an apartment in Weslaco, Texas, with an 18-year-old man. He has not been identified by 3News at this time because he has not been charged with a crime.

"So I'm waiting to see what they're going to do about it," Simmons said. "They didn't give me any other details. Just that she was in custody of the police department in Weslaco and that she would be brought over here and released to her family."

For Simmons, it is far from an open and shut case. She acknowledges there are still many unanswered questions, but for the moment, she is just glad her daughter is safe.

