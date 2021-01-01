'Suspicious circumstances': Ingleside PD launching full investigation after newborn death Friday morning

EMT workers attempted CPR, but the baby died after being transported to the hospital, officials said.

INGLESIDE, Texas — A 3-week-old baby was found unresponsive Friday morning at a home on Ingleside, Ingleside Police Chief Tammy Burr said.

Ingleside officers got a call around 6 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive baby on the 2600 block of Waco Street. Officers and EMT workers attempted CPR, but the baby died after being transported to the hospital, officials said.

The Ingleside Police Department said they have launched a full investigation because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the baby's death.

"It could've been an accident or it could've been something more," Chief Burr said.

No other information was given as the investigation is ongoing.

