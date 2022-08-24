Ingleside PD receive new lead in missing person's case from 2017

Ingleside Police Chief Tammy Burr confirmed with 3NEWS that the property they are searching is linked to a case from 2017.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has gotten new leads in a missing person's case from 2017.

Police are currently on the scene, searching a property in the City of Ingleside. Tammy Burr, Chief of Police for Ingleside, confirmed to 3NEWS that the property is linked to the 2017 case.

"Executed a search warrant at this address. It is in relation to the missing person's case from 2017," Burr said. "It's an ongoing investigation and we are still in the midst of searching, therefore we have no other information to release at this time."

Details are limited at this time. Follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.