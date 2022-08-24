Ingleside PD receive new lead in missing person's case from 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has gotten new leads in a missing person's case from 2017.
Police are currently on the scene, searching a property in the City of Ingleside. Tammy Burr, Chief of Police for Ingleside, confirmed to 3NEWS that the property is linked to the 2017 case.
"Executed a search warrant at this address. It is in relation to the missing person's case from 2017," Burr said. "It's an ongoing investigation and we are still in the midst of searching, therefore we have no other information to release at this time."
Details are limited at this time. Follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
