Ingleside PD: Suspects use stolen credit card to buy $100+ in beer

Police say the card was used in two separate transactions for beer at two different Stripes stores in Corpus Christi.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is looking for three people suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy over $100 in beer, a social media post by the department said.

On Tuesday, March 25, around 5 p.m., two people entered the Stripes Convenience Store on 601 S. Port in Corpus Christi and purchased beer totaling $77.91 on a credit card belonging to an Ingleside resident without their knowledge.

On March 27, again around 5 p.m. a suspect entered the Stripes on 4747 S. Alameda St. and purchased beer totaling $54.10 on the same fraudulently obtained credit card, the post said.

In both incidents the driver was driving a tan four door, possibly Ford, truck.

If you recognize the subjects or vehicle, please contact Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531 or submit an anonymous tip to Tri County Crimestoppers by clicking the link or calling (800)245-TIPS/8477.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.

