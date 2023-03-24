Ingleside Police Chief suspended as department investigates unknown allegation

City manager Brenton Lewis said the details he was allowed to release were limited due to the nature of the allegations against police chief Tammy Burr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Police Department Chief Tammy Burr has been suspended with leave.

Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis confirmed the suspension with 3NEWS on Friday, but said he would not be able to provide a lot of information about the move because of the allegations made against her.

"Chief has not been terminated," he said. "(She was) placed on paid administrative leave because of an allegation that was placed against her."

Burr reportedly was suspended with pay several weeks ago following an internal investigation.

Several residents reached out to 3NEWS asking for an explanation as to Burr's status.

Lewis said the nature of the allegations against her limit what he can say about the matter, but that it is being dealt with by human resources.

"Department's running fine," he said. "We have assistant chief Molina, (he) has assumed the role as the acting chief during the investigation. We have seen no hiccups in the actual operations of the department."

3NEWS reached out to Burr by phone earlier Friday, who said she does not know why she was suspended and would not otherwise comment on the case...



In Ingleside, the city manager is responsible for any director-level hiring or firing.



The investigation should be complete by the end of next week, Lewis said.

