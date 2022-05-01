Ingleside Police Department issues a clear alert for Mario Welder

Welder was last seen Saturday, April 30, at 12:00 a.m. in the 3000 Block of Hackberry Ave.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is searching for Mario Welder, who went missing Saturday, April 30.

According to law enforcement officials, Welder was last seen at 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3000 Block of Hackberry Ave., in Ingleside, Texas.

Welder's description is as follows: Age: 22; Gender: Male; Race: White; Eyes: Brown; Hair: Black; Height: 6'0"; Weight: 153. His clothing is unknown, but he was wearing a silver chain necklace, a gold watch, and a silver ring with a Superman logo.

Ingleside PD believes he is in imminent danger, saying "This missing persons disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."

If you have any information, please contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

