Ingleside Police Department issues a clear alert for Mario Welder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is searching for Mario Welder, who went missing Saturday, April 30.
According to law enforcement officials, Welder was last seen at 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3000 Block of Hackberry Ave., in Ingleside, Texas.
Welder's description is as follows: Age: 22; Gender: Male; Race: White; Eyes: Brown; Hair: Black; Height: 6'0"; Weight: 153. His clothing is unknown, but he was wearing a silver chain necklace, a gold watch, and a silver ring with a Superman logo.
Ingleside PD believes he is in imminent danger, saying "This missing persons disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."
If you have any information, please contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.
