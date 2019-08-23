INGLESIDE, Texas — The new Police Chief in Ingleside is cracking down on unsolved crimes in that city by starting a new social media push.

Every Wednesday for 'Warrant Wednesday' Chief Tammy Burr posts information about wanted suspects on Facebook.

Burr posted a warrant for 55-year-old Daniel Ramirez who is the man wanted on charges of indecency with a child.

According to Burr, Ramirez is wanted for inappropriately touching a child back in 2012 and has been on the run ever since.

"To get the community involved. To get them to be on the lookout. To let us know if they see these persons or they know where these persons are," Burr said.

Ramirez is believed to be hiding out in the state of Florida.

