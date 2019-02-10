CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department announced a partnership on Tuesday with Neighbors App by Ring.

According to the police department, they will provide residents with real-time local crime and safety information.

If you're currently a Ring user or not, you can have the Neighbors app on your smartphone.

Residents can send and receive crime and safety-related videos, photos, posts, and alerts from fellow residents and law enforcement about crime in the area.

The Neighbors App is free to download.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: