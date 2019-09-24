INGLESIDE, Texas — One police department in the Coastal Bend is making sure positivity is spread to children.

The Ingleside Police Department launched its "Start with a Hello" campaign this week at Gilbert Elementary School. Officers were on hand at the school to say hello before the kids begin their day.

The visit is all part of the "Sandy Hook Promise" and teaches students how to make a difference with their classmates. The goal of the campaign is to promote connectedness and inclusion to help students who may be feeling lonely.

