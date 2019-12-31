INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is looking to the public for help locating a 23-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Day.

According to police, 23-year-old Paris Burton has been missing from Ingleside since the holiday. Her family said they fear she could be a danger to herself if she does not receive assistance.

Police said Burton may be in Rockport or other surrounding areas. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531, or call your local law enforcement agency.

You can also submit a tip to the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/437.

