INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is asking for your help to locate a man who reportedly violated his probation.

25-year-old Abelino Olivarez is wanted for a probation violation. Olivarez weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Olivarez is located, contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

