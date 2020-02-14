CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has put out an alert in hopes of finding a man that wandered off from a Corpus Christi hospital.

According to police, 28-year-old Domonique Williams taken to Doctor's Regional Hospital Wednesday when he became combative with the staff and left the facility.

Police believe Williams may still be in the Corpus Christi area and has contacted his family.

Williams has been listed as a missing or endangered person.

Investigators say Williams could pose a danger to himself or others.

You're asked to call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: