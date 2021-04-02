Ingleside PD warns of code enforcement officer imposters

Officers said they have been seen in a white SUV and a white Crown Victoria with black San Patricio County markings on the side.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Officials with the Ingleside Police Department said they have received several reports of people posing at Code Enforcement Officers.

The officer imposters have been reportedly going into residences in Ingleside and the surrounding areas, a post by the police department said.

"They are unlawfully gaining access to property, and are asking for money to clear up code violations," the post said.

Officers said they have been seen in a white SUV and a white Crown Victoria with black San Patricio County markings on the side.

The Ingleside Police Department is working with Code Enforcement as well as the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office to identify and capture these impostors.

If you see (or have seen) these vehicles, or have been approached by these impostors, please contact the Ingleside Police Department immediately.

Officers said if you do not recognize the person at your door, do not answer it--and most importantly do not provide your personal information.

"Our Code Enforcement Officers will never come to your residence to ask for money to clear up violations," officials said.

If you have any information, please call 361-776-2531.

